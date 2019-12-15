Police investigating break-in, vandalism at Beverly Hills synagogue as hate crime

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- Police in Beverly Hills are investigating a break-in and vandalism overnight at one of the city's largest Iranian-Jewish synagogues as a hate crime.The break-in happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Nessah synagogue on Rexford Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.Several rooms inside the building were ransacked and several Jewish relics were damaged but the outside of the building didn't suffer any severe damage. Police added that no markings or other signs of anti-Semitism were left by the suspect who was captured on security footage.The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s with short dark curly hair. Surveillance video shows the suspect carrying a backpack and pulling a rolling suitcase.Authorities also believe the suspect is responsible for several other acts of vandalism to nearby buildings.Anyone with information with is asked to contact Beverly Hills police at (310) 285-2125.