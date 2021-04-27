Man killed by police in bizarre Hollywood confrontation had been shot by officers before

The man has been identified as 34-year old Richard Solitro.
Police say he was wearing body armor Saturday, when he intentionally backed his car - which was covered in writing - into a squad car heading to another call.
Witnesses say he got out with his hand behind his back and started counting down.
RELATED: Man wearing body armor shot, killed by police in Hollywood after confrontation
That's when police opened fire.
No weapon was recovered.
Remarkably, this was not the first time Solitro had been shot by police.
He was also shot by officers in Rhode Island in 2018 after pointing a replica gun at an officer.