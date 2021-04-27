Man killed by police in bizarre Hollywood confrontation had been shot by officers before

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10545477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles police said officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor in Hollywood Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details are emerging about a bizarre situation in Hollywood over the weekend that ended with police shooting and killing a man in the middle of the afternoon.The man has been identified as 34-year old Richard Solitro.Police say he was wearing body armor Saturday, when he intentionally backed his car - which was covered in writing - into a squad car heading to another call.Witnesses say he got out with his hand behind his back and started counting down.That's when police opened fire.No weapon was recovered.Remarkably, this was not the first time Solitro had been shot by police.He was also shot by officers in Rhode Island in 2018 after pointing a replica gun at an officer.