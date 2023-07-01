A foundation has paid off the mortgages for the families of two El Monte officers who were killed on duty.

Widow of slain El Monte police officer expresses gratitude after foundation pays off her mortgage

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Janine Paredes, widow of fallen El Monte police officer Michael Paredes, is expressing her gratitude after a foundation paid off the mortgage on her home.

Paredes says her husband would be honored to be recognized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which made the announcement that it would pay off mortgages in full on the homes for over 30 fallen officers in observance of Independence Day.

The foundation also paid off the mortgage on the home of officer Joseph Santana, who was on duty with Michael Paredes.

The two officers were killed responding to a domestic violence call at a motel where they were ambushed by gunfire.

