Police officer involved in car crash with civilian vehicle in Pomona

An officer crashed his police cruiser into a civilian vehicle in Pomona Monday night, leaving the other driver with minor injuries.The collision happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of Garey Avenue and McKinely Avenue.The front end of the police cruiser smashed into the side of the person's white Prius.The driver in the Prius was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and there were no injuries to officers reported.Police had shut down the intersection before it was later opened Tuesday morning.The cause of the crash is unknown.