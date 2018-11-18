Police open fire after responding to fatal shooting in Watts, LAPD says

Los Angeles police opened fire after responding Sunday morning to a shooting in Watts that left one person dead and several others injured, authorities said.The fatal incident was reported at 5:40 a.m. in the 9500 block of Defiance Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The identity of the deceased person, and the ages and genders of the survivors, were not immediately available.Whether anyone was struck in the subsequent officer-involved shooting was unclear. No officers were injured.An LAPD spokesperson said no suspect was being sought.