San Fernando Valley burglaries: Police release surveillance video in search for serial thieves

Police released surveillance video amid the ongoing search for two men suspected of burglarizing several homes in the San Fernando Valley over a span of seven months. (Los Angeles Police Department)

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities on Friday released surveillance video amid the ongoing search for two men suspected of burglarizing several homes in the San Fernando Valley over a span of seven months last year.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects have been targeting residences since February 13, 2017, when they struck at a home in Topanga. Footage shows one suspect ringing the doorbell.

"When there was no answer both suspects walked to the side door leading to the backyard," the LAPD said in a statement. "They forced open the rear patio door, damaging the entire door frame."

The pair then ransacked the residence, took property and fled through the same side door, investigators said.

In video recorded June 12, 2017, the two men are seen walking past the home of a victim's neighbor in Woodland Hills. Using a similar M.O., they entered through the rear patio door, ransacked the master bedroom, stole property and left through a side door.

About two months later, on Aug. 13, the burglars struck at a home in an unspecified neighborhood, according to detectives from the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division Burglary Special Section.

The first suspect is said to be white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 160-190 pounds, with gray hair. The second suspect is described only as a man.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police Detective Soriano at (213) 486-6940.
