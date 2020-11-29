Police shoot, kill man who they say threatened family members with large knife in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed by San Bernardino police who say he threatened family members with a kitchen knife while possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.On Friday night, family members called 911 and said the man, identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Segura, was threatening to stab them at the home on West Adams Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Multiple people at the home locked themselves in bedrooms while waiting for police to arrive.When police arrived at the home they found Segura in the driveway still armed with the knife, but he refused to comply with commands from officers.Police say Segura then "charged" at the officers with the knife and the shooting occurred.Segura was taken to a hospital where he later died.