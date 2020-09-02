South LA deputy-involved shooting: Protesters call for justice in Dijon Kizzee case

Dijon Kizzee was shot and killed in a confrontation with sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon on the 1200 block of 109th Place near Budlong Avenue in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles.
The deputies said they had tried to pull him over on his bicycle for a vehicle code violation. He ran away and when they caught up to him, a fight ensued and he punched one of the two deputies in the face.
The deputies said he dropped some items of clothing on the ground and the shooting occurred after they spotted a handgun among the clothing.
Tuesday afternoon for the first time the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department added a new detail to its account of the incident. They specified that Kizzee was shot while he was reaching for the gun.
The department wrote in a release: "The suspect made a motion toward the firearm, it was at that time a deputy involved shooting occurred."
In the agency's initial account of the shooting, officials said he dropped the gun and was then shot, but it wasn't specified whether he was reaching for the weapon first.
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 briefing by LASD on South Los Angeles deputy-involved shooting
New video is also providing additional insight into what happened. Footage from security cameras in the neighborhood shows Kizzee struggling with the deputies and them firing at him. Another video provides partial audio of the incident, indicating at least 15-16 shots were fired, if not more.
Kizzee's family members and activists marched Tuesday from the scene of the shooting to the sheriff's station. They called for justice and for the deputies involved in the incident to be fired.
Rep. Maxine Water, D-Los Angeles, joined the protest.
"This is another killing of a young Black man," Waters said. "It keeps going on in this country. We have to be here. We have to stand up."
Sheriff's deputies stood by in riot gear during the demonstration. The event ended peacefully.
