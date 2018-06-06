Police: Soldier leads chase in stolen armored vehicle

A soldier stole an armored personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 60-mile chase before being arrested, according to authorities.State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the man had taken the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett. She said the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned the vehicle and was taken into custody near City Hall.Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County. Hill said he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped around 45 mph.State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the vehicle was not a tank.No injuries or accidents were reported.