Police swarm Newport Beach neighborhood after possible home invasion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police swarmed a Newport Beach neighborhood Tuesday morning due to a possible home invasion.

Details about the incident were limited, but it appears the home at the center of the activity is at the end of a cul-de-sac on Vista Luci in the Pelican Hill area.

AIR7 HD was over the scene shortly after 6 a.m. as officers surrounded an apparent suspect in the bushes just off the street. That individual appeared to be fatally shot by officers.

Authorities also were focusing on the home in question, where at least one other suspect was believed to still be inside.

It's unclear if anybody else was hurt.

Both directions of Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park were closed until further notice.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.