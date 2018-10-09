SAN FRANCISCO --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 10.
PROPOSITION 10:
Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Initiative statute
SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote supports letting local governments adopt rent control and abolishes the existing Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.
Current law limits the adoption of Rent Control in California.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Supporters of Prop. 10 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it.
MAJOR BACKERS:
Coalition for Affordable Housing , AIDS Healthcare Foundation, & Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, California Nurses Association, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
Both Candidates for Governor: Lt. Gov Gavin Newsom (D) & John Cox (R), California Apartment Association & California Rental Housing Association (Landlord Groups), California State Conference of the NAACP, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, California Chamber of Commerce, California Apartment Association, California Building Industry Association, Bay Area Council, East Bay Leadership Council, Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone
DID YOU KNOW:
Prop. 10's opponents have raised considerably more money than Prop 10's supporters, $34,796,755 compared to the $12,610,741 collected by supporters.*
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
Potential net reduction in state and local revenues (property taxes) of tens of millions of dollars per year in the long term. Depending on actions by local communities, revenue losses could be less or considerably more.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.