Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has canceled his upcoming events until further notice after being hospitalized.

According to a statement Wednesday from his Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver, Senator Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.

After Sanders, 78, was taken to the hospital for testing, it was determined he had a blockage in one artery.

Two stents were successfully inserted, according to Weaver.

"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," the statement said.

The full statement is below:

Sen. Bernie Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday issued the following statement:

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."
