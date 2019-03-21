Bill would limit cellphone use by students in California schools

A new bill could ban the use of cellphones by students in California schools.
A state lawmaker from Torrance is pushing for the measure - saying the devices can be a distraction and may interfere with classroom learning.
The legislation from Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi would require school boards to adopt policies that limit or prohibit the use of phones on campus during school hours.
Many school districts have already banned the use of cellphones on school grounds.
