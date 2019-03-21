Politics

Bill would limit cellphone use by students in California schools

A Torrance lawmaker is proposing legislation that would limit or ban students from using cellphones at school.

By ABC7.com staff
A new bill could ban the use of cellphones by students in California schools.

A state lawmaker from Torrance is pushing for the measure - saying the devices can be a distraction and may interfere with classroom learning.

The legislation from Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi would require school boards to adopt policies that limit or prohibit the use of phones on campus during school hours.

Many school districts have already banned the use of cellphones on school grounds.
