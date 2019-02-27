Politics

California Assembly bill would name parents who owe thousands in child support on public website

EMBED <>More Videos

A California state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would publicly shame parents who are more than $5,000 behind on child support payments.

Updated 8 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A California state lawmaker is proposing a bill that would publicly shame parents who are more than $5,000 behind on child support payments.

The bill's author, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, said several other states are running "deadbeat parent" websites, and the strategy is effective in helping children get the financial support they need.

"What we're trying to do is use a very effective tool called peer pressure that actually allows people to shape their behavior in a positive way because where we need to focus is not so much on the offender, but we have to be reminded that there's a very, very serious victim here and that's the children," he said.

Lackey added that deadbeat parent sites in other states routinely show offenders who owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in delinquent child support payments. The information displayed on the website in California would include the person's name, photograph and amount owed.

He said businesses would not be able to use the information on the website to deny services, work, credit or housing for those in the database.

To learn more about Assembly Bill 1498, you can click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniainternetlegislationmoneywebsitescalifornia state assemblylawschild support
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Updated an hour ago
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
Updated 2 hours ago
LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown
Updated 2 hours ago
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
Updated 2 hours ago
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
Marine returns home, surprises two young sons in OC
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Suspect hides in East LA Metro PCS before being arrested
Dine Out Long Beach cooks up deals, decadent dining for restaurant week
Updated 2 hours ago
West Coast drivers spend 20 mins more on roads, AAA study finds
Skip rush hour traffic and FLOAT
More TOP STORIES News