California governor candidate John Cox compares DMV wait times to Holocaust

California gubernatorial candidate John Cox was recorded comparing wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Holocaust. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
California Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox was recorded comparing long wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles to the Holocaust.

"You know, I met a Holocaust survivor in Long Beach. He survived concentration camps, and he said this was worse," Cox said in the recording released by Capital Public Radio. "He's 90 years old, and he had to wait four hours down in Long Beach. Can you imagine that?"

Cox has been visiting DMV offices recently, campaigning on the excessive wait times.

The audio came from a stop at a Sacramento office, with Cox relating the story to a person waiting.

His campaign spokesman later told Capital Public Radio that Cox did not mean to say the situation was worse than the Holocaust.

He said Cox did not tell the man's story accurately, and that the man actually said the waits reminded him of what it was like in pre-war Germany and Latvia.
