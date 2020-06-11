Politics

State officials back repealing California ban on affirmative action

The policy considers a person's color, race, sex, religion, or ethnicity to increase opportunities for an underrepresented group in society.
The California Assembly says it will let voters decide whether to repeal the state's ban on affirmative action.

Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low says he's received more than 3,000 emails and phone calls opposing the repeal.

The state Senate still has to approve the measure before it can go to voters in November.
