The California Assembly says it will let voters decide whether to repeal the state's ban on affirmative action.
The policy considers a person's color, race, sex, religion, or ethnicity to increase opportunities for an underrepresented group in society.
Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low says he's received more than 3,000 emails and phone calls opposing the repeal.
The state Senate still has to approve the measure before it can go to voters in November.
State officials back repealing California ban on affirmative action
