CA says coffee cancer risk is insignificant, won't need warning label

California regulators have declared coffee does not pose a "significant" cancer risk.The rule means coffee won't have to carry warnings that the beverage may be bad for consumers.Regulators made the move after a Los Angeles judge found coffee companies, like Starbucks, failed to show benefits from drinking coffee outweighed risks from a byproduct of the roasting process.The chemical in question, acrylamide, is on a list that the state says causes cancer.