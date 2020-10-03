covid-19

Former NJ governor Chris Christie checks himself into hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has checked himself into the hospital following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a tweet, Christie said he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in consultation with his doctors.



"While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," he said in the tweet.

Christie, who is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage, shared his positive diagnosis on Saturday morning.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie said on Twitter Saturday morning.

RELATED: Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Following Christie's announcement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Tammy and I continue to keep Governor Christie in our thoughts and prayers. We all know he is a fighter and wish him a full and speedy recovery," the statement said.

Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.

Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronaviruspresident donald trumpchris christiecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
US presidents sickened by pandemics they played down
Cardrooms, indoor malls reopening in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Protesters in support of Armenia briefly block 170 Fwy. in NoHo
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Cardrooms, indoor malls reopening in LA County
Massive 3-alarm fire rips through East LA strip mall
Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu
'MAGA' flag outside LBPD headquarters prompts investigation
Show More
Pilot killed after ultra light plane crashes near Hawthorne airport
Garcetti endorses George Gascón in LA County DA race
Injury-ridden but resilient, Miami Heat upset the Lakers in Game 3 of NBA finals
Rams beat the Giants 17-9, improve to 3-1 record
Danny Trejo talks tacos, Lakers and Rams
More TOP STORIES News