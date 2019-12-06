Politics

City Council to declare LA 'Welcoming City' for refugees at heels of Trump executive order

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is expected to declare Los Angeles a "Welcoming City" for refugees.

The move comes after President Trump's latest executive order allowing cities the right to reject refugee resettlement.

Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield and Mitch O-Farrell will lead the council's vote on Friday, which will include a resolution to re-commit to the continued resettlement of refugees in the city. The vote will also serve to urge President Trump to increase the cap of refugees admitted into the U.S.

Several refugee activists and support groups are expected to attend the vote at City Hall.
