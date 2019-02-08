The Los Angeles City Council on Friday is set to vote on becoming a "sanctuary city," which is mostly a symbolic move against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.The distinction reinforces long-standing but unofficial policies that keep local police from serving as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and city employees from sharing people's personal information with border control.The resolution also directs $10 million toward legal services for immigrants.The measure is being put forward by Councilmember Gil Cedillo. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. and L.A. City Hall.In many ways, L.A. is the original sanctuary city. Back in 1979, LAPD Chief Daryl Gates implemented Special Order 40, forbidding the LAPD from questioning people about their immigration status.Since then, the city has taken a number of measures to reinforce that position, including setting up a legal defense fund for people in the country illegally in L.A. and recently decriminalizing street vending to keep undocumented immigrants out of the hands of ICE agents.