POLITICS

Compton Mayor Aja Brown announces run for Congress

EMBED </>More Videos

Compton Mayor Aja Brown announced Thursday she is running for congress. (KABC)

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Compton Mayor Aja Brown announced Thursday she is running for Congress.

"I've served as mayor. I really served as a catalyst for a major turnaround for the community that has historically been underserved and disadvantaged. The growth in Compton is evident, it's tangible that you can touch, and so I would like to take my service to a greater level," Brown said.

Brown said she decided to jump in the race after actress and conservative commentator Stacey Dash announced she is running for the 44th District seat.

Dash was an early supporter of President Donald Trump.

"I definitely don't want to leave our Congressional representation to chance, and I think that the outcome of the 2016 election was definitely jarring for many people," Brown added.

The district is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

"We are going to run his campaign like we ran the first one. We're going to focus on the issues, we are going to run hard," said Barragan.

The district, which extends from Compton and Watts to San Pedro, is heavily Democratic. The population has been traditionally African-American but there has been a big influx of Latinos.

Barragan said, "We welcome anybody into this race. The unfortunate part is it really is a distraction from the Democrats' ability to focus on flipping the house, which is really what we need to do in these times, where you have a president who is attacking communities like mine."

The primary is on June 5. The top two candidates, regardless of party, move on to the general election on Nov. 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongressComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News