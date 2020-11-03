Politics

LA County district attorney race: Voters to decide whether Lacey serves 3rd term after challenge from Gascon

LOS ANGELES -- As voters went to the polls in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, District Attorney Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon were engaged in a battle to determine whether Lacey serve a third term as one of the most powerful local prosecutors in the country.

In the March primary election, Lacey had garnered significantly more voter support than Gascon but was unable at the time to claim the majority necessary to avoid a runoff.

The primary preceded the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests and prompted calls for more aggressive prosecution of law enforcement officers involved in civilian deaths.

Lacey, the first woman and Black person to run the nation's largest local prosecutor's office, faced some of her harshest criticism from Black Lives Matter supporters due to her failure to prosecute police officers for fatal shootings.

ABC7 Presents the LA County District Attorney Debate
EMBED More News Videos

Marc Brown moderated as Jackie Lacey and George Gascón met in an hour-long debate on ABC7.


Meanwhile, Gascon, a former LAPD assistant chief of police and chief in two cities before becoming a prosecutor, has been harshly criticized by police unions and public safety groups for his support of aggressive criminal justice reform. He favors mental health and drug treatment over incarceration.

The campaign to run a DA's office with nearly 1,000 lawyers and a jurisdiction that covers the country's second largest city and 10 million residents in the nation's most populous county is seen by many as the crown jewel for progressives trying to reshape the way crime is prosecuted at the local level.

During the campaign, activists targeted Lacey, who replaced Steve Cooley as DA in 2012.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeles countylos angelesgeorge gasconvote 2020campaignelectionjackie lacey
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voting continues
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race on Election Day
New US citizens voting for 1st time greeted by mariachis at Dodger Stadium
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
California 2020 live presidential election results
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
Show More
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Kids get to vote at this Long Beach home
Inspectors to report results ensuring 'no ballots were left behind'
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
LA Metro free to ride on Election Day
More TOP STORIES News