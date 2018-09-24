POLITICS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein heading to White House, expecting to be fired, sources say

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is in the crosshairs of 11 House Republicans who are pushing for his ouster. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is heading to the White House Monday morning expecting to be fired.

President Donald Trump had previously said he was undecided about whether to fire Rosenstein following reports that he questioned the president's fitness to serve.

Trump told Geraldo Rivera in an interview aired Monday that he's looking at what, if anything, to do about Rosenstein's reported actions.

The New York Times first reported that in 2017, Rosenstein had proposed secretly recording Trump and suggested his removal from office. Trump laid blame for the controversy at the feet of his attorney general.

"He was hired by Jeff Sessions," Trump said in the interview, which was aired on "Fox & Friends." As for Rosenstein's future, Trump says, "We will make a determination. It's certainly a very sad story."

Rosenstein issued a pair of denials, saying The Times report is inaccurate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
