DMV glitch affects 23,000 voter registrations

Nightmarish long lines are not the only problem for California's Department of Motor Vehicles.The DMV says agency technicians may have botched about 23,000 voter registrations under the state's new Motor Voter law.The Motor Voter law lets drivers automatically register to vote. It went into effect in April.The agency says the error did not allow anyone living in the country illegally to register.The agency says it will send letters to affected voters so they can correct their information.Meanwhile, the DMV contends wait times have improved by an average of 30 minutes statewide the last two months because of new staff hires.