Donald Trump Jr. greeted by fans, protesters at UCLA during book tour

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There were dueling demonstrations at UCLA as Donald Trump Jr. spoke on the campus Sunday to promote his new book.Outside the venue, campus police kept both sides separated.Inside the event, Trump and his girlfriend, political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle, got into a loud exchange with a handful of vocal protesters.The event was organized by a group called Turning Point USA.Trump and Guilfoyle were also scheduled to visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library for a lecture and book signing.Trump's book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," was recently released.