Downtown LA crowd protests immigration policies

More than 60 people gathered Friday afternoon in downtown L.A. to protest the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants.The organizers made their way into the loading dock area of the Metropolitan Detention Center before being pushed back by police."We continue to put pressure on the administration," said community organizer Carlos Marroquin. "We want to have just and fair immigration policies and I think this is the time."The protesters plan to camp out on the street in front of the detention center for the entire weekend.