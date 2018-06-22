POLITICS

Downtown LA crowd protests immigration policies

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 60 people have gathered in downtown L.A., where they plan to camp out all weekend to protest the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 60 people gathered Friday afternoon in downtown L.A. to protest the Trump administration's treatment of immigrants.

The organizers made their way into the loading dock area of the Metropolitan Detention Center before being pushed back by police.

"We continue to put pressure on the administration," said community organizer Carlos Marroquin. "We want to have just and fair immigration policies and I think this is the time."

The protesters plan to camp out on the street in front of the detention center for the entire weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestimmigration reformdowntown LADowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News