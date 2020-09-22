Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote

To check if you're registered to vote, visit: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
If you're not registered, you can do so here: https://registertovote.ca.gov.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which was created back in 2012 as an awareness campaign and helped register 300,000 voters.
In Los Angeles County, voters can check registration status here.
The Los Angeles County Registrar says this is the perfect time to check your registration status -- making sure your address is correct and plan for safe and secure voting.
All registered voters have been sent a Vote by Mail Address Confirmation Card. If you've moved, let officials know by updating your address. Just fill out the confirmation card and drop it in the mail.
For everything you need to know about all the California propositions, check out our 2020 Voter Guide.
