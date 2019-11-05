Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck under consideration for Chicago PD job, sources say

Beck worked at the LAPD for more than three decades and was appointed chief in 2009. He retired in 2018.
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson is hinting about his retirement and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is already making plans for who might lead the department when he steps down, WLS reports.
She's also looking at who might helm the department until a permanent successor is named.
A source told WLS that Lightfoot has reached out to Beck about him taking the reigns as interim police superintendent in Chicago.
RELATED: As he retires, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck reflects on his impact keeping the city safe
Johnson said Monday he's thinking of retiring. While he hinted about retirement, he still has not made any decision about when, he told WLS political reporter Craig Wall.
"I love this job, I love the city, you know, I have given 31 years now to the city and almost four as superintendent," Johnson said Monday.
Johnson appears poised to write the final chapter in his long and distinguished career with Chicago Police Department.
"At some point it's time to create a different chapter in your life," he said Monday.
Lightfoot reportedly approached former Illinois State Police Director Hiram Grau, a retired Chicago Police Deputy Superintendent, but he declined.
Neither he nor Beck could be reached for comment.
Monday Johnson said he has not discussed an exit strategy with the mayor, and declined to say if he's planning his retirement at this moment.
"What I'm saying to you is this I simply said everybody in these positions contemplate those things, I'm no different," he said.
City Hall sources said two possible internal candidates to replace Johnson include Mellisa Staples, the current chief of detectives, and Chief Barbara West, who currently heads up the Bureau of Organizational Development.
Mayor Lightfoot had two public events Tuesday, but did not take any questions from reporters.
Johnson, for now, is keeping any decision close to his vest.
Multiple city hall sources said they expect Johnson will be gone by the end of the month, if not sooner. Some said they are expecting an announcement as soon as Thursday or Friday.