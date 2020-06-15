Politics

"Free our kids in cages' march directed at ICE enforcement held in LA

Several hundred people marched Sunday from Boyle Heights to Los Angeles City Hall for a "Free Our Kids In Cages" event aimed at ICE enforcement.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several hundred people marched Sunday from Boyle Heights to Los Angeles City Hall for a "Free Our Kids In Cages" event aimed at ICE enforcement.

The event was held to bring attention to children who are held in cages in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A flyer for the event said it was "also to end all racism/injustice to all minorities."



It was a separate event and cause from the larger protest held in Hollywood on Sunday, in which thousands of people showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
