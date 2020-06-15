"Free our kids in cages' march directed at ICE enforcement held in LA

The event was held to bring attention to children who are held in cages in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A flyer for the event said it was "also to end all racism/injustice to all minorities."
SHARE‼️SHARE‼️MARCH AGAINST ICE, This Sunday the 14th at 2pm. There Will Be A March to the LA City Hall! Starting From the 1st Street Bridge at 150 N. MYERS St. Los Angeles Connecting Boyle Heights to Downtown LA. City Hall #freeourchildren #abolishice pic.twitter.com/ChMU5lBdcL— el vale (@elvale_1) June 10, 2020
It was a separate event and cause from the larger protest held in Hollywood on Sunday, in which thousands of people showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.