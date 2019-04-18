Politics

Garcetti touts efforts to battle crime, homelessness in State of the City address

By
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered his annual State of the City address, touting accomplishment in reducing crime and homelessness, while also taking aim at the Trump administration.

Garcetti spoke at Lincoln High School in East Los Angeles, a location he chose to symbolize how the city was able to reach an agreement to end the teachers strike.

One of his biggest applause lines of the night was when Garcetti addressed the president on immigration, saying immigrants are people, not pawns.

He also touted improvements in the city's crime rate and plans to spend an available $5 billion to fight homelessness in coming years.

"We've added more than 1 million patrol hours to LA streets compared to 2016," Garcetti said. "We've doubled shelter funding last year to reach more survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. We're taken over 14,000 guns off our streets in the last two years alone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleshomeless in southern californiaeric garcetti
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News