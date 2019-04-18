Garcetti touts efforts to battle crime, homelessness in State of the City address

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered his annual State of the City address, touting accomplishment in reducing crime and homelessness, while also taking aim at the Trump administration.Garcetti spoke at Lincoln High School in East Los Angeles, a location he chose to symbolize how the city was able to reach an agreement to end the teachers strike.One of his biggest applause lines of the night was when Garcetti addressed the president on immigration, saying immigrants are people, not pawns.He also touted improvements in the city's crime rate and plans to spend an available $5 billion to fight homelessness in coming years."We've added more than 1 million patrol hours to LA streets compared to 2016," Garcetti said. "We've doubled shelter funding last year to reach more survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. We're taken over 14,000 guns off our streets in the last two years alone."