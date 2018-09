Mayor Eric Garcetti is hosting a fundraiser in Hollywood Tuesday night, aiming to raise $1 million for the Democratic Party ahead of midterm elections.It's all part of the effort to flip Congress in November.Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the event at Avalon Hollywood, with DJ Khaled set to perform.Special tickets range in price from $1,000 to $100,000, but general admission tickets were available online Monday for $50.