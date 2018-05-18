POLITICS

Gov. Jerry Brown pumps up gas tax during LA visit as it faces possible repeal

EMBED </>More Videos

California Gov. Jerry Brown was at Union Station on Friday, pumping up his new 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax, which is facing a possible repeal. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California Gov. Jerry Brown was at Union Station on Friday, pumping up his new 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax, which is facing a possible repeal.

The governor and supporters said the tax has already raised $1.2 billion in funding for Southern California alone.

"Looking at state highways, specifically, Caltrans has already accelerated and completed 12 pavement projects, several are in Southern California. Seventy-two miles have been fixed in San Bernardino County, and 30 miles have been fixed and re-paved in Los Angeles," said Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency Brian Annis.

Most of the money from SB1 comes from a 12-cents-per-gallon gas tax, which is on top of other taxes.

Many consumers are feeling the pain at the pump and say they've had enough.

"I'm a Lyft driver. I'm an actress trying to make it out here, and them raising the price is making it impossible for me to pursue my start-up business and my acting career," said Jonez Cain.

California has some of the highest gas prices in the country, and opponents of the tax say they have already gathered enough signatures to get the repeal effort on the November ballot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgas pricestaxesjerry brownCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Signatures submitted for state gas tax repeal
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News