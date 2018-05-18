California Gov. Jerry Brown was at Union Station on Friday, pumping up his new 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax, which is facing a possible repeal.The governor and supporters said the tax has already raised $1.2 billion in funding for Southern California alone."Looking at state highways, specifically, Caltrans has already accelerated and completed 12 pavement projects, several are in Southern California. Seventy-two miles have been fixed in San Bernardino County, and 30 miles have been fixed and re-paved in Los Angeles," said Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency Brian Annis.Most of the money from SB1 comes from a 12-cents-per-gallon gas tax, which is on top of other taxes.Many consumers are feeling the pain at the pump and say they've had enough."I'm a Lyft driver. I'm an actress trying to make it out here, and them raising the price is making it impossible for me to pursue my start-up business and my acting career," said Jonez Cain.California has some of the highest gas prices in the country, and opponents of the tax say they have already gathered enough signatures to get the repeal effort on the November ballot.