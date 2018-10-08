POLITICS

Gov. Jerry Brown calls Kavanaugh confirmation 'a real tragedy'

Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill Sept. 27, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO
California Gov. Jerry Brown said the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court is "a real tragedy."

"This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy," Brown said.

The governor tweeted his opinion on Saturday, the same day Kavanaugh was confirmed as an associate justice in a climactic 50-48 roll call vote. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee.

The Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, putting a second nominee from President Donald Trump on the highest court in the land.



The vote closed out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh's nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.

Other politicians in the state also expressed concern and urged the public to go out and vote.

