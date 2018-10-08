Gov. Jerry Brown calls Kavanaugh confirmation 'a real tragedy'

"This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy," Brown said.
This controversial and partisan choice further deepens the divisions in America and profoundly undermines democratic governance. A real tragedy.— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) October 6, 2018
The governor tweeted his opinion on Saturday, the same day Kavanaugh was confirmed as an associate justice in a climactic 50-48 roll call vote. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee.
The vote closed out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh's nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.
Other politicians in the state also expressed concern and urged the public to go out and vote.
The WH didn't permit the FBI to investigate the dishonest testimony of Kavanaugh. They didn't interview:— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2018
—Former FBI agent who administered the polygraph
—Dr. Ford’s husband & friends she told
—Kavanaugh’s Yale roommate
—Dr. Ford
—Kavanaugh
This wasn't a search for the truth.
We can't stop fighting. Progress doesn't happen overnight. It can be painful. It can be slow. But now is the time to roll up our sleeves, knock on doors, and register people to vote. In one month we have the chance to vote and stand up for the country we love.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2018