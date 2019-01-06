EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Gov. Jerry Brown reflects on term, legacy as he leaves office

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Jerry Brown spoke to Eyewitness Newsmakers about his legacy and the challenges facing his successor, Gavin Newsom.

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown reflected on his legacy and the challenges facing Gavin Newsom when he succeeds him as California's 40th governor on Monday.

In his last official interview as governor, Brown talked to Eyewitness Newsmakers about the fiscal restraint that helped the state build a $15 billion rainy day fund and a projected budget surplus. California faced a $27 billion deficit when he took office in 2011.

Brown warned the Legislature, with its Democratic supermajority, will have a tendency to spend on new programs, but "a recession is coming," and they should be cautious. He leaves office believing his two legacies will be eventually accomplished; high speed rail and the Delta water project.

Brown was first elected in 1975, and then it was nearly 30 years before he served his second two terms.

Brown leaves after four terms and, unless term limits are repealed, will continue to hold the record for the longest tenure as governor.

At age 80, he is the oldest governor. He was first elected at age 36 - one of the state's youngest.

Brown unsuccessfully ran for president three times and once for U.S. Senate. He held the office of California secretary of state and attorney general. He was mayor of Oakland.

His father, Pat Brown, was elected governor in 1958. His sister, Kathleen served as state treasurer.

This will be the first time in more than 60 years that the Brown family name will be gone from state office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry browngavin newsomeyewitness newsmakers
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
LA to hold special election, build more housing in 2019
Mayor Eric Garcetti says his out-of-state campaigning was a win
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
'California always complains': Trump calls out governors over border wall
Ocasio-Cortez, criticized for dance video, responds with more dancing
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
More Politics
Top Stories
DUI suspect re-arrested in OC crash that killed girl and her mother
Whittier woman's body found wrapped in plastic
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
As teachers strike looms, LAUSD, union set to negotiate again
PCH to stay closed until at least Monday at LA-Ventura County line
Karate instructor helps subdue man chasing woman
Chargers outlast Ravens in wild-card game, 23-17
1 dead, 1 critical after vehicles crash on train tracks in Pacoima
Show More
Loved ones remember 3 killed in Torrance bowling alley shooting
Jazmine Barnes slaying: Suspects fired into wrong vehicle
Baby sitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Slain police corporal honored at funeral in Stanislaus County
Officers, bystanders flip burning car to save 70-year-old driver: VIDEO
More News