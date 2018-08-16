Greenpeace is setting up shop in Long Beach.The environmental activist group has docked its ship Arctic Sunrise at Pine Avenue Pier.The ship is in port for two weeks of tours and educational activities.The Long Beach stop is focusing on education about plastics, awareness about climate change and off-shore oil operations.The ship spent January and February this year doing research in Antarctica.Greenpeace became famous for actively protesting and disrupting whale hunts.Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise was once seized by the Russian government after protesting oil drilling in the Arctic.