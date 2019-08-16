Politics

Gun rights group suing California to prevent state from enforcing assault weapons ban

By ABC7.com staff
A gun rights group is suing California to prevent the state from enforcing its assault weapons ban.

The group contends the ban violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

The lawsuit was filed in the same San Diego court district where in April a judge tossed out California's ban on ammunition magazines holding more than ten bullets.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra has not commented on the most recent lawsuit.
