Harris-Trump ABC News presidential debate: How to watch, what to know

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election next week, moderated by ABC News.

With only weeks until Election Day, the debate is a crucial opportunity for both candidates to work to sway undecided voters in what's expected to be a close contest.

The debate is a chance for Harris -- who became the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden left the race following his lackluster June debate performance -- and Trump to explain their policies on key issues. It's the first time the pair will meet in person.

Likewise, the debate is Trump's first opportunity to attack Harris while laying out some of his own positions.

Here's what to know about the debate and how to tune in.

How to watch or livestream the debate

There are several ways to watch the ABC News presidential debate, which is being produced in conjunction with the ABC-owned Philadelphia news station WPVI-TV.

It will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Viewers can also stream the debate on the ABC app on a smartphone or tablet, on ABC.com and connected devices.

ABC News Digital and 538 will live blog the latest from the debate stage as it happens and provide analysis, fact checks and coverage of the biggest takeaways from the night.

When and where is the presidential debate?

The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

This combination of photos shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, on Aug. 7, 2024 and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on July 31, 2024. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Who is moderating the ABC News presidential debate?

"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

The prime-time pre-debate special, "Race for the White House," will be anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. It will air at 8 p.m. EDT and stream on ABC's platforms.

What are the ground rules?

Both Harris and Trump accepted the debate rules, which include that their microphones will be muted when the time belongs to another candidate.

The agreed-upon rules include:

The debate will be 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

The two seated moderators will be the only people asking questions.

A coin flip was held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to determine podium placement and order of closing statements; former President Donald Trump won the coin toss and chose to select the order of statements. The former president will offer the last closing statement, and Vice President Harris selected the right podium position on screen (stage left).

Candidates will be introduced by the moderators.

The candidates enter upon introduction from opposite sides of the stage; the incumbent party will be introduced first.

No opening statements; closing statements will be two minutes per candidate.

Candidates will stand behind podiums for the duration of the debate.

Props or prewritten notes are not allowed onstage.

No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.

Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Candidates will have two-minute answers to questions, two-minute rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses.

Candidates' microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak and muted when the time belongs to another candidate.

Candidates will not be permitted to ask questions of each other.

Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks.

Moderators will seek to enforce timing agreements and ensure a civilized discussion.