Has the U.S. Capitol ever been stormed before? Cal State historian reviews nation's history

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- There have been insurrections in America's history before, from Shay's Rebellion to the Civil War, but never has the U.S. Capitol been invaded like we saw Wednesday.

Historian Don Schwartz with Cal State Long Beach said the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will long be remembered in our nation's history.

Not just for the events of the day, but for how they symbolize the unprecedented sight of a president resisting a peaceful transfer of power for the first time.

"This is a day that I don't think any of us thought we would ever see," Schwartz told Eyewitness News. "What we are witnessing is an insurrection."

"There have been other insurrections in American history. In the 18th century, there were Shay's Rebellion and the Whiskey Rebellion."

"But not even in the Civil War was the Capitol breached by insurrectionists."

"And there has always been a peaceful transition of power in American political history. That is what is most disturbing about what we have seen today. What we witnessed today is anything but a peaceful transition of power."

