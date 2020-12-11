Eastvale mom, 25, is youngest woman of color to be mayor of California city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7716462" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> History was made Tuesday in Santa Clara County where South Bay voters elected the youngest state legislator in eight decades.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7634972" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- History has been made in the city of Eastvale. Jocelyn Yow has become the youngest woman of color ever to serve as mayor of a California city.The 25-year-old mother of a 6-month-old baby and grad school student took over during the City Council meeting Wednesday night.Yow is also the policy manager for a national nonprofit that works for the election of more women to positions of power."Our government, all levels of government should be reflecting what the community looks like, and here at Eastvale, we have over 50% people of color," Yow said. "Your perspectives, our perspectives, our stories matter, and that's why we deserve a seat at the table to make sure that our voices are being heard."The first thing on her agenda as the new mayor is to create the city's first library.