Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks

A shutdown of the U.S.-Mexico border could trigger an avocado crisis, causing the states to run out of avocados in about three weeks.

By Jason F. Burks
A shutdown of the U.S.-Mexico border could trigger an avocado crisis, according to the world's largest grower of the green fruit.

Steve Barnard, the CEO of Mission Produce, told Reuters that if the border is shut down, the U.S. would run out of avocados in about three weeks.

He said Mexico supplies nearly all of our avocados this time of year.

Forbes points out that you may still be able find the green fruit in stores. We also get avocados from Florida and Peru, and the California crop is just starting to show up in stores and will pick up over the summer.

President Trump threatens to shutdown US-Mexico border
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.



Last Friday, President Donald Trump declared he is likely to shut down America's southern border unless Mexican authorities immediately halt "illegal immigraion."

Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, "I am not kidding around."

"It could mean all trade" with Mexico, Trump said when questioned by reporters in Florida. "We will close it for a long time."
