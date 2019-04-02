Mexico border shutdown may cause US to run out of avocados in 3 weeks

Steve Barnard, the CEO of Mission Produce, told Reuters that if the border is shut down, the U.S. would run out of avocados in about three weeks.
He said Mexico supplies nearly all of our avocados this time of year.
Forbes points out that you may still be able find the green fruit in stores. We also get avocados from Florida and Peru, and the California crop is just starting to show up in stores and will pick up over the summer.
Last Friday, President Donald Trump declared he is likely to shut down America's southern border unless Mexican authorities immediately halt "illegal immigraion."
Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, "I am not kidding around."
"It could mean all trade" with Mexico, Trump said when questioned by reporters in Florida. "We will close it for a long time."