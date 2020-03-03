LA County DA Jackie Lacey faces reform-minded foes in race to head largest prosecutor's office in US

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, the first woman and first African-American DA in the county, is running for a third term.
She is facing challenges from George Gascon, the former district attorney of San Franciso who also served as a Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief, and former public defender Rachel Rossi.
L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey seeking third term, fending off Gascon and Rossi challenge
Lacey has received heavy criticism during her tenure, facing heat for the racial disparity in county jails, high incarceration rates and her position on the death penalty despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's moratorium on the punishment.
She's also received disapproval for not bringing charges against police officers in high-profile use-of-force cases. A conservative choice for voters, Lacey has opposed measures such as Proposition 57, which provides early parole for some non-violent crimes, and Proposition 47, which reduced some felonies to misdemeanors.
One of her fiercest opponents is Black Lives Matter L.A., which was made apparent during an incident in which her husband pulled a gun on activists in a video captured outside the couple's Granada Hills home early Monday morning. The group was protesting Lacey in front of her house after she failed to meet with the organization.
LA County DA Jackie Lacey apologizes after her husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home
Gascon, who's received endorsements from Senator Kamala Harris and the L.A. and California Democratic parties, has campaigned as progressive candidate. He co-authored Prop 47.
Discussed auditing data to help end racial disparities in law enforcement and helped to craft legislation which reduced some mandatory minimum sentences at the federal level and increased the chance for minimum-risk inmates to receive early release.
The candidates must receive 50% of votes in order to avoid a run-off election in November.
Super Tuesday: California voters head to the polls to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
Live streaming coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 5 p.m. on March 3 on Eyewitness News, and streaming live on abc7.com/live and the ABC7 app. Get full elections coverage on abc7.com/vote.