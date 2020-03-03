Super Tuesday: California voters head to the polls to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field

It's the biggest prize by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake. The vote comes a day after Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind former Vice President Joe Biden as party moderates look to halt the ascent of democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, the leading candidate after contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to cast his vote for Biden at a polling location in Hancock Park. Campaign officials said Biden would be in the Baldwin Hills area on Tuesday, alongside Garcetti.
Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise on Super Tuesday
Massachussets Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also looking for a big win in California. Warren on Monday made a campaign appearance at East Los Angeles College.
"Voters deserve a choice of someone with unshakeable values who can also get things done and bring all kinds of Democrats along with her," she said to her 3,000 supporters in the crowd.
She also cautioned against a Biden presidency.
"No matter how many Washington insiders tell you to support him, nominating fellow Washington insider will not meet this moment," Warren said. "Nominating someone who wants to restore the world before Donald Trump when the status quo has been leaving more and more people behind for decades is a big risk to our party and for our country."
Super Tuesday: Warren campaigns in LA as Biden picks up key endorsements
California officials bracing for long lines are urging patience as voters cast ballots on Super Tuesday in what could be record turnout for a presidential primary election.
A fraction of the 20.7 million registered voters in the heavily Democratic state has already returned ballots in early voting. Early voting started last month, but officials expect the bulk of ballots to be cast Tuesday.
Enthusiasm is high for the election, which was moved up from its usual spot in June. But the election also coincides with a number of changes aimed at expanding voter participation and those changes may end up confusing voters or contributing to longer lines.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Live streaming coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 5 p.m. on March 3 on Eyewitness News, and streaming live on abc7.com/live and the ABC7 app. Get full elections coverage on abc7.com/vote.