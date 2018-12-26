POLITICS

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery, Supreme Court says

EMBED </>More Videos

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital on Christmas Day.

WASHINGTON --
A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says Ginsburg left New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now "recuperating at home."
Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

The court next meets on Jan. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtruth bader ginsburgWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
POLITICS
Trump: Government stays closed as long as Dems reject wall
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
What happens during a partial government shutdown
Lawmaker wants congressional gym, sauna closed during shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
SoCal's white Christmas: frightful for drivers, delightful for skiers
South Gate house fire leaves 1 hospitalized
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Sniffles, dog born without nose, hopes to find forever home
Guatemalan boy, 8, dies in government custody, officials say
Woman critically injured in Inglewood shooting
Buddy system can be the key to an effective workout
Show More
$50,000 reward offered in Glendale fatal hit-and-run
LeBron James exits blowout of Warriors with groin injury
Rapper Mack 10 holds toy giveaway in Inglewood
Cristina Ferrare's new chapter includes healthy recipe cookbook
Holiday tradition: Christmas dinner at Chinese restaurants
More News