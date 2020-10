COVID News: Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for coronavirus

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Kellyanne Conway, longtime counselor to President Trump, will leave the White House at end of the month, she said in a statement on Sunday, citing her need to focus on family.

He failed to protect the country.



He couldn't even protect himself. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON -- Kellyanne Conway, who formerly served as one of President Trump's top political consultants and Counselor to the President announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19.Conway, who is from Atco, New Jersey, said her symptoms were mild, and that she had a light cough. She has begun a quarantine process in consultation with her physicians.She also attended Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination event.In August, Conway said she was leaving the White House at the end of the month in order to focus on her family.Her husband, George has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. Also citing family matters, her husband stepped down from his role with the 'Lincoln Project,' a group of Republicans aimed at defeating Trump in November.He tweeted early Friday morning upon learning about the President and First Lady's positive COVID diagnosis.Conway's daughter, Claudia, has frequently spoken out against her mother, and went on TikTok to announce that her mother had tested positive.