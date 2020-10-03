COVID News: Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for coronavirus

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
Conway, who is from Atco, New Jersey, said her symptoms were mild, and that she had a light cough. She has begun a quarantine process in consultation with her physicians.
She also attended Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination event.
In August, Conway said she was leaving the White House at the end of the month in order to focus on her family.
Her husband, George has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. Also citing family matters, her husband stepped down from his role with the 'Lincoln Project,' a group of Republicans aimed at defeating Trump in November.
He tweeted early Friday morning upon learning about the President and First Lady's positive COVID diagnosis.
He failed to protect the country.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 2, 2020
He couldn't even protect himself.
Conway's daughter, Claudia, has frequently spoken out against her mother, and went on TikTok to announce that her mother had tested positive.
Submit a News Tip