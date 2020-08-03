Politics

LA-based Rep. Karen Bass talking up her shot at Biden's VP slot

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, is touting her qualifications to be chosen as Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic ticket.
LOS ANGELES -- Democratic California Congresswoman Karen Bass is making her case about why she should be Joe Biden's running mate.

Bass, who represents the Los Angeles area, is said to be on the Democratic nominee's short list for running mates, along with California Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice.

Biden has pledged to choose a woman and is being urged to select a Black woman.

He's expected to make an announcement this week.

In 2008 Bass served as speaker of the California state Assembly, becoming the first Black woman in the country to fill the post.

Bass is touting her ability to work with leaders from both parties such as former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"Over the years what I've been most proud of is my ability to bring people together, because I think our country needs healing," Bass said.
