The city of Los Angeles is expanding its fight against the Trump administration's efforts to link federal grants to immigration enforcement.The administration has been seeking to withhold federal public safety grants from LA among other communities as long as the city does not cooperate with immigration enforcement.Since 1979, under then-Police Chief Daryl Gates, the LAPD has had Special Order 40 in effect which essentially prevents police officers from acting as immigration agents. Officers are not supposed to question people about their immigration status. The order is an effort to encourage victims and witnesses of crime to come forward without fear of being deported.Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the city has won past legal efforts to prevent the Trump administration from withholding public safety grants because of this policy.Now the city is expanding one pending lawsuit and seeking a separate court order on another public-safety grant."We need to be tough in standing up for public safety here in Los Angeles," Feuer said in a visit to the Eyewitness News studio.Feuer also discussed the city's efforts to ensure school safety and to reduce gun violence.To see his full conversation with ABC7, watch the video above.