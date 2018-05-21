EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck looks at legacy

EMBED </>More Videos

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck retires on his 65th birthday next month after 42 years in the department and eight and a half years as chief.

By
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck retires on his 65th birthday next month after 42 years in the department and eight and a half years as chief.

He said he is retiring early to ensure his successor will be someone who he can support. At the time of the Newsmakers taping, the chief would not confirm the three finalists under consideration by the mayor but says all three are "solid leaders." They were chosen by the police commission from the pool of applicants. The mayor's choice faces final approval from the City Council.

If there's one legacy Beck would like to be remembered for, it's the concept of constitutional policing. It's applying federal laws on civil rights to local enforcement. He maintains his support for Special Order 40, prohibiting LAPD officers from carrying out federal immigration policy. He said if undocumented residents are fearful to go to the police, we are all less safe.

Beck said he is not retiring because activists were calling for his ouster. He said America is looking in a mirror when it sees a violent society, and the problem is far deeper.

The homeless crisis is the biggest issue facing the new chief, says Beck, and "You can't arrest your way out of homelessness."

His final word to the rank and file: "Do the right thing because this is who you are, not because it's what you're told," because "that's the kind of cops that I want to come into people's homes on their worst day."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakerslapdpolice chiefLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
LA mayor looks for solutions on city power outages
Inglewood mayor says housing still a bargain in booming city
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News