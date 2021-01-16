LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Naval Air Station Lemoore

Wheels up to CA with @SecondLady to visit the Great Sailors of Naval Air Station Lemoore! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0gUBtna4GQ — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 16, 2021

In just a few hours Air Force Two will arrive with @VP @Mike_Pence and @SecondLady Karen Pence. The Vice President is set to discuss the #Trump administration’s foreign policy achievements. Mrs. Pence will meet with military spouses to discuss employment solutions. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/veGLJl9cSy — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 16, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. -- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to visit the South Valley today.The Vice President is expected to arrive at Naval Air Station Lemoore sometime around 2 pm.He will speak with service members about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.Second Lady Karen Pence will also speak this afternoon.She's expected to address military families -- and will highlight employment solutions for spouses of deployed military members.This will be the Vice President's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.Both locations and visits are closed to the public.Action News will have live coverage of the visit.