Politics

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Naval Air Station Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. -- Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are set to visit the South Valley today.

The Vice President is expected to arrive at Naval Air Station Lemoore sometime around 2 pm.



He will speak with service members about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.

Second Lady Karen Pence will also speak this afternoon.



She's expected to address military families -- and will highlight employment solutions for spouses of deployed military members.

This will be the Vice President's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.

Both locations and visits are closed to the public.

Action News will have live coverage of the visit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslemoorevice president mike pencemike pencenaval air station lemoore
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
North America's largest cemetery struggles with COVID deaths
California now reporting 525 virus deaths every day
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
Youth sports advocates rally at high schools across California
SoCal braces for warm weekend in winter
Show More
OC residents struggle scheduling vaccine appointments
Vaccine clinic for seniors opens in IE
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
LASD arrests 137 at 3 separate 'super-spreader' parties
Regina King steps behind the camera for 'One Night in Miami'
More TOP STORIES News