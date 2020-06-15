eyewitness newsmakers

LA congresswoman, city councilman discuss nationwide calls for 'defunding the police'

By
On both the federal and local level, elected officials are responding to the recent nationwide protests calling for social justice and police reform.

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass is leading a federal package of police reform, the Justice in Policing Act, while L.A. City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson is proposing change for the Los Angeles Police Department. On Eyewitness Newsmakers, they said the peaceful protests are propelling their legislation forward.

"The egregious murder of George Floyd has certainly served as a catalyst, a catalyst for hundreds of thousands to be on the street and it's created a momentum that I believe is going to help us get this legislation across the finish line," Bass said.

However, Harris-Dawson said activists can't let up on the pressure.

"This problem wasn't created in a couple weeks and it won't be solved in a couple weeks and so I think people need to stay in the streets. People need to vote. People need to tag, people need to do social media. They need to do whatever it takes," he said.

Recent protests have also brought the concept of "defunding the police" to the forefront of conversations nationwide.

"I will say that I don't support the notion of defunding the police. What I absolutely do support is the idea of putting the investments in communities so the police department doesn't have pick up all of the problems," Bass said.

Harris-Dawson added that this is a good time to refocus priorities.

"We have some of the lowest crime rates we've ever had. No matter how low crime goes, we give the police department more money the following year. That needs to stop," he said.

On both the federal and local level, elected officials are responding to the protests for social justice and police reform.

"We want to establish a new day. We want to give police departments the ability to begin to change the culture in policing and then we want to ban some of the most egregious practices like chokeholds, no knock warrants and racial profiling," Bass added.

Watch the video above for the full interview.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakersgeorge floydlawsu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
What will college in California look like in the fall?
For Hollywood Bowl and Pasadena Pops, the show can't go on
Mayor Garcetti explains how city not under total COVID-19 lockdown
Ferrer says restrictions could come back if guidelines not followed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County among CA counties where COVID-19 is most concerning
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
COVID-19 update: 50% of LA County restaurants not in compliance
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
Officials say 'thorough' investigation underway in Robert Fuller case
Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to void California sanctuary law
Show More
Crews attempt to wash away All Black Lives Matter mural after march
7 Anaheim firefighters test positive for COVID-19
24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 18 SoCal gyms
Caught on camera: Green fireball streaks across night sky
Beverly Hills emergency order restricts nighttime gatherings
More TOP STORIES News