Long Beach hosts California Democratic convention featuring presidential candidates

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Several top Democrats will be in Long Beach this weekend for the California Democratic Party Endorsing Convention that will feature a forum with eight presidential candidates.

The convention at the Long Beach Arena gathers the state's 3,000 delegates. They will be focused on endorsing congressional and legislative races across the state during the four-day event.

A televised forum Saturday featuring the presidential candidates will focus on issues important to California and the Latino community.

The presidential forum includes New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York; former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro; and billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California.

The event is expected to provide an economic boost for the restaurant and hotel industry in the city.
